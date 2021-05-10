JUST IN: Kezi gospel outfit drops second album

JUST IN: Kezi gospel outfit drops second album

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

KEZI-based gospel music outfit Mayezane and Inkosi Yamabandla Gospel Group has released its second album titled Johane Umbhaphathizi Yikho.

The album was produced by Neshville of Rockup Studios and has nine tracks, Lumhlaba, Ng’hawukele, Phakama Dwala, Ngibambe Ngesandla, Nkosi Yamabandla, uJohane, uLazaro, Umhlaba lo and Inkosi Yamabandla Ngikhathazeka.

Mayezane and Inkosi Yamabandla gospel group director, Forward Ncube said the second album is meant to increase the group’s reach beyond the villages of Kezi.

“The second album comes after the debut, Usuku LukaJesu Esphambanweni and with this album, I want to make myself known having been in the industry for over five years now.

“I’m planning to launch it around May 13 in the streets of Bulawayo where I’ll also sell the CDs,” said Ncube.

Ncube said he began his musical career after receiving mentorship from Rev J Maphosa, leader of Insindiso YamaNazaretha. – @mthabisi_mthire

