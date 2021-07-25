JUST IN: Kit design pits Bosso and DeMbare

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

STICKY Creative Studio will conclude its football kit challenge for Castle Lager Premier Soccer League teams with a contest pitting Highlanders and Dynamos on Sunday afternoon.

The design challenge was launched on Twitter last  Monday to create new kit ideas for all PSL teams.

Twitter polls were held to determine which team had the best design and the knockout process left Highlanders and Dynamos.

The final challenge will be held at 3pm, with voting taking place on the Sticky Studio Facebook timeline. – @innocentskizoe

