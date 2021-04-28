JUST IN: Kudzai Chapepa wins Bloemfontein tennis tournament

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

TENNIS ace Kudzai Chapepa was crowned champion of the 14 years and under category in the Growthpoint Free State Super 8 tournament in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

The tournament kicked-off on Saturday and ended on Wednesday, and it attracted a number of top junior players in South Africa ahead of the Tennis South Africa Junior Nationals that start on Thursday.Chapepa, who went into the tournament seeded seventh in the Under-14 section, beat third seed Abigail Vasloo 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 to be crowned champion in a final that lasted two and a half hours.

On her way to the final, she beat Allegra Van Walt 7-6, 6-2 in the semi-finals after upsetting top seed Jahnie Van Zyl 6-0, 6- 1 in the quarter-finals.

“These are results of hard work. She has been determined all the way from the beginning of the year and this was her goal to win this competition and she did just that,” said her coach Thesly Mafunda.

Kudzai’s sibling, Kuzivaishe, who, was competing in the 12 years and under category, bowed out of the competition in the semi-final, losing 6-1, 6-2 to Roxy Bredenkamp.

Other Zimbabweans in the competition were Zanenkosi Nkomo and Tanaka Mhlanga, who were knocked out in the early stages of the competition.

“Nkomo and Mhlanga put up brave performances as the tournament progressed and they are getting used to the competition. It was their second time here so I’m impressed and I hope to see them getting more competitive action,” said Mafunda. – @innocentskizoe