JUST IN: Kwekwe Deputy Mayor Tobaiwa dies

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Kwekwe City Council Deputy Mayor Councillor Shadreck Tobaiwa has died.

Tobaiwa, who served as Mayor of the mining city between 2008 and 2013, succumbed to prostate cancer at his Amaveni home.

He was 76.

Tobaiwa’s daughter Ms Judith Tobaiwa confirmed his death.

“We are still in a state of shock as a family, we have lost a father, one whom we could turn to in times of need, a pillar of strength. We are yet to come to terms with his death as it happened so sudden,” said Ms Tobaiwa.

Tobaiwa will be buried at Fichtlea Cemetery tomorrow Friday.

Kwekwe Mayor Councillor Angeline Kasipo described the late Tobaiwa as a humble person.

“It is with deep sadness that I learnt of the death of Deputy Mayor Shadreck Tobaiwa today 21 July after a short illness. The loss has deeply shaken the entire community of Kwekwe, particularly Kwekwe City Council. We never saw it coming and indeed we are still in a state of deep shock,” said Mayor Kasipo.

She said her late Deputy was a hard-working person whose shoes will be difficult to fill.

“He was humble. He was one who wouldn’t mince his words and one who stood his ground. His shoes are too big to fill and he will solely be missed not only within council chambers but by the entire Kwekwe community,” said Mayor Kasipo.

“The void he left will be difficult to fill. He always stood up for the poor in our community and the council he was the voice of reason. When things got tough, we looked up to him for wisdom. We mourn with the family at this difficult time,” said Cllr Kasipo.

Tobaiwa was elected councillor for Ward 6 in Amaveni in 2008 on MDC-T ticket and would go on to be elected mayor of the town up until 2013.

He was re-elected as councillor of the same ward in 2018 and was subsequently elected deputy mayor.

He was chairperson of the Human Resources and General Purposes committee.

Tobaiwa is survived by wife Margarete, 5 children and 8 grandchildren.