JUST IN: Land bank gets first board

The Chronicle

Harare Bureau

THE newly formed Land and Agricultural Development Bank of Zimbabwe today got its first board of directors, but the chairperson will be announced in due course due to administrative processes in progress.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister, Anxious Masuka announced the board.

The board members are former SeedCo chief executive and chief executive for Syndicate Resources Mr Denias Zaranyika, former First Mutual chief executive Ms Ruth Ncube, Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union of Zimbabwe president, Dr Shadreck Makombe, Mr James Mutizwa of Chihambakwe-Mutizwa and Partners, farmer and former Zimbabwe Industry Tobacco Auction Centre (ZITAC) executive Mr Wilson Nyabonda and Ministry representative Mrs Rutendo Nhongonhema.

 

