JUST IN: Landlord fatally stabbed by tenant

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A 22-year-old Kwekwe property owner was stabbed to death by his tenant following an altercation over rent.

Police confirmed the death of Prayer Banda of Mbizo 18 in Kwekwe after he was stabbed by Victor Moyo (24).

The incident occurred in Mbizo 18 around 2am on Monday.

“We are investigating a case of murder of a 22-year-old man who died after being stabbed once with a knife by a tenant,” said Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko.

“Circumstances are that the now deceased, Banda of Mbizo 18, Kwekwe arrived home in the early hours of the morning. He forced open a tenant’s bedroom door ordering him to vacate the room,’ he said.

A misunderstanding ensued and the now deceased produced a knife in an attempt to stab the tenant.

“The now deceased was overpowered and disarmed. Moyo used the same knife to stab the now deceased leading to him bleeding profusely,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Banda tried to seek assistance from his neighbours but collapsed and died before he could get any assistance.

The matter was reported to police and his body was ferried to Kwekwe General Hospital Mortuary where it awaits post-mortem.

Moyo was arrested and is assisting police with investigations.

Inspector Mahoko appealed to members of the public to solve disputes amicably.

“We appeal to members of the public to avoid violence. Common sense should always prevail in determining ways of handling disputes,” he said.