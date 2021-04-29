JUST IN: Langton Rusere makes history as first black Zimbabwean to umpire a Test cricket match

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

UMPIRE Langton Rusere is the first black Zimbabwean to stand in a Test match and is officiating the first match between the Chevrons and Pakistan at Harare Sports Club on Thursday.

Rusere is being assisted by South African umpire Marais Erasmus.

He becomes the fourth Zimbabwean to umpire in a Test match after Kevan Barbour, the late Ian Robinson and Rusell Tiffin.

Former Zimbabwe convener of selectors Andy Pycroft is the match referee, with compatriots Iknow Chabi and Chris Phiri standing in as television and fourth umpires respectively.

Rusere stood in his first international match, a Twenty20 international between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports Club on July 19, 2015.

Three months later, he made his one-day international (ODI) bow in a match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on October 24, 2015.

He also officiated at the the 2016 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in Bangladesh, the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup in England as well as the 2018 ICC Women’s World T20 final between Australia and England that was played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua in November 2018.