JUST IN: Lenny Zuva’s album ready to drop

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

FAST rising Zvishavane based gospel sensation Lenny Zuva will release his much anticipated second album titled Gadzirirai on May 28.

The album produced by Master Flex at Magic Land Music, has five tracks namely the title track Gadzirirai, Baba mune rudo, Simba remunamato, Mambo weBablony and Moyo Yenyu.

Lenny Zuva said the album which is a follow up of his debut Munouya Rinhi, features surprise nationally acclaimed artistes and is going to leave his fans in awe.

“I will be releasing my second album on May 28 that features three big artistes in the country and

my fans should expect fireworks.

“Gadzirirai is a track which encourages us to repent from evil and give focus on God because the heaven is our destiny as the Bible says we will all leave the earth. Baba mune rudo simply exposes the love of God to us as Christians,” said Zuva.

He further explained other tracks on the album saying: “Simba remunamato is a reminder to everyone who believe in God that there is strength in prayer and in every situation, prayer changes things. Mambo weBablony is mainly for church leaders like prophets, pastors, Apostles, Bishops and preachers to continue preaching the true gospel.

“Lastly, Moyo yenyu is a track that encourages people to pray for each other and love one another for God’s love is one.”

Lenny Zuva said the songs will be available on various digital platforms.

@mthabisi_mthire