JUST IN: Let the games begin, Zimpapers screen Chibuku games

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE second part of the Chibuku Super Cup group games resume on Wednesday, three months after the last topflight football matches were abruptly interrupted by a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Despite the fact that games will be played at four venues, National Sports Stadium in Harare, Barbourfields in Bulawayo, Mandava in Zvishavane and Mutare’s Sakubva, an aura of excitement has been spreading among football followers.

Chronicle Sport was inundated with calls from fans asking if the matches will be screened live.

Group 1 matches played at the National Sports Stadium will be livestreamed on the country’s leading media houses’ Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN).

Two matches will be played in Harare on Wednesday, with Herentals taking on ZPC Kariba at 11am.

Group A leaders Dynamos face Yadah at 3pm. The Harare City vs Caps United encounter, which kicks off on Thursday at 3pm will also be live streamed on ZTN.

The PSL will finalise with other service providers about broadcasting of matches at other centres on Wednesday afternoon.

Barbourfields will be home to Group B that is made up of Bulawayo Chiefs, Bulawayo City, Chicken Inn and Highlanders.

Group C has army sides Black Rhinos and Cranbourne Bullets, as well as Manica Diamonds and correctional services side Tenax. They will play their matches in Mutare.

Mandava plays host to Group D that has reigning league champions FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum Stars, Triangle United and Premiership returnees Whawha.

Chibuku Super Cup matches

Wednesday

Matchday 7 (Group 1): Herentals vs ZPCC Kariba (National Sports Stadium, 11am), Dynamos vs Yadah (National Sports Stadium, 3pm)

Matchday 4 (Groups 2,3 and 4): Cranborne Bullets vs Manica Diamonds (Sakubva, 11am), Triangle United vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (Manndava, 11am), Chicken Inn vs Bulawayo City (Barbourfields Stadium, 1pm), FC Platinum vs Whawha (Mandava, 3pm), Black Rhinos vs Tenax CS FC (Sakubva, 3pm)

Thursday

Matchday 7 (Group 1): Harare City vs Caps United (National Sports Stadium, 3pm)

Matchday 4 (Group 2): Highlanders vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Barbourfields Stadium, 1pm)

