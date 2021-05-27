Breaking News
JUST IN: Leveling up. . . Berita appointed RiSA board member

27 May, 2021 - 12:05 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Songstress Berita Khumalo has been appointed to the Recording Industry of South Africa’s (RiSA) board, a move she believes will help her to contribute positively to the future of the music industry.

RiSA is a trade association that represents the collective interests of producers of music sound recordings, major and independent record labels in South Africa.

Commenting on the new development on her social media pages, Berita said this was a plus for her as a black female independent record label owner.

“Today I take a seat at the RISA table. I have been appointed as a board member of the Recording Industry of South Africa. I am looking forward to getting acquainted with RISA at a board level.

“This seat affords me the opportunity to contribute to the present and future of our industry. As a young black female artist and independent record label owner, this is a big win. We are in! We are within! We are inside,” posted Berita yesterday.

Formerly known as the Association of the South African Music Industry (ASAMI), the association was established in the 70s. It consists of approximately 3 000 members including the big three record labels, Sony Music, Universal Music and Warner Music.

RiSA is responsible for running the annual South African Music Awards (SAMAs) and for acknowledging certification awards for album sales. It is recognised by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry as the official National Group for the Recording Industry in South Africa. – Follow on Twitter @bonganinkunzi

