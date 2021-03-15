JUST IN: Local Warriors contingent go into camp

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Warriors’ technical team and locally-based players have all checked in for a 10-day camp in Harare to prepare for two crucial Afcon qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia later this month.

Players on standby have been encouraged to self-isolate at home.

Warriors based abroad are expected to start trooping into camp on Saturday, with the last batch expected on March 23.

Zimbabwe first takes on Botswana away on March 25 followed by Zambia at home on March 29.

Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic included seven locally-based players, goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, defenders Shadreck Nyahwa and Carlos Mavhurume, the midfield trio of Brian Banda, King Nadolo and Tatenda Tavengwa as well as striker Farau Matare.

Wellington Mupandare, the Warriors’ manager, said the local players had started conditioning under Loga’s technical team.

“Camp for the crucial Afcon qualifiers has started, with locally-based players and the technical team having reported in since Saturday. They will have a 10-day mandatory isolation camp, where they’ll be training while waiting for the foreign contingent which will start arriving on Saturday.

“For players called up to be on standby, we’ve asked them to self-isolate at home because you never know; some of the players that are scheduled to come might be forced out due to unseen events,” said Mupandare.

The quartet of Highlanders’ defender Andrew Mbeba, FC Platinum pair of Kelvin Madzongwe and Ralph Kawondera, as well as Ngezi Platinum’s Qadr Amini are on standby. – @ZililoR