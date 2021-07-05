JUST IN: Loga and Chitembwe barred from entering South Africa

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

In a dramatic and embarrassing turn of events, Warriors’ head coach Zdravko Logarusic and his assistant Lloyd Chitembwe have been barred from entering South Africa, leaving the team with Tonderayi Ndiraya and goalkeepers’ coach Tembo Chuma.

The Warriors landed in South Africa on Monday morning to take part in the 20th edition of the Cosafa Cup that roars into life tomorrow in Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape.

While Zifa could not shed light into the reasons behind the drama, immigration sources told Chronicle Sport that Loga did not have a visa allowing him to enter South Africa, while Harare City coach Chitembwe is said to be blacklisted for yet to be known reasons.

“Give us a few moments we shall be coming back to you with a formal comment,” said Zifa communications and competitions manager Xolisani Gwesela.