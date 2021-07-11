JUST IN: Loziba Festival unites female artistes to address social justice, gender equality

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

FEMALE arts-oriented organisation The Loziba Movement will as from tomorrow, release music and poetry works by female artistes that are driven by the mantra of addressing social justice and gender equality issues.

The works that will be released online on the Cite channel comes at a time when the country has recorded an increase in reported GBV cases compared to trends prior to the pandemic.

Youth For Innovation Trust (YIT) managing director, Thando Gwinji said they have an array of artistes who include Helen Nyati, Novuyo Seagirl, Thandy Dhlana, Qeqeshiwe Mntambo and Sweet Mobby that have been lined up for the shows. She added that they hope to reach the target audience in order to address the challenges.

“The Loziba Movement through Youth for Innovation Trust has partnered with CITE to release a series of productions by young women in art in Bulawayo.

“These productions are songs and poems speaking to social justice and gender equality. Racheal Voko will be the first artist to be featured with a poem titled ‘It’s not a fairytale’ that will address gender-based violence,” said Gwinji.

She said the artistes seek to express how women, who are pillars of societies, need to be respected and showed the utmost respect for their contribution in defining the structure of populations.

“We call upon people to support the arts sector by following the CITE and YIT social media platforms on Monday, the 12th of July for the track. These releases will be running over the coming few months.

“We have artistes that include Aejay August, Helen Nyati, Novuyo Seagirl, Thandy Dhlana, Qeqeshiwe Mntambo, Sweet Mobby, Pamellah, Chichi and Spanchy Omnyama.” – @mthabisi_mthire