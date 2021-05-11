JUST IN: Madlela, Madam Boss SA casting agency Facebook page hacked

JUST IN: Madlela, Madam Boss SA casting agency Facebook page hacked

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Madlela Skhobokhobo and Madam Boss’ South African casting agency, Becky Casting Agency has been dealt a major blow after its Facebook page was hacked.

The casting agency has been making headlines of late as it has been providing cast for numerous Mzansi Magic and SABC productions that include Muvhango, Diepcity, UBettina Wethu and The Station.

The casting agency last posted on Friday, a post of one of their selected cast doing wonders in South Africa.

Since then, the hackers have been posting makeup tutorial videos and wildlife videos, something they are still doing.

Speaking from South Africa, Becky Casting agent founder, Bekezela “Becky” Dube told Chronicle Showbiz: “We’d like to notify our followers that our Facebook page has been hacked. We’re working flat out with IT technicians to deal with the issue and hope it’ll be rectified soon.” – @mthabisi_mthire

