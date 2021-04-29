JUST IN: Maid in court for child sexual abuse.

Nelias Shiri, Chronicle Reporter

A 21-YEAR-OLD maid from Bulawayo was allegedly caught red-handed sexually abusing her employer’s 10-year-old son.

A court heard that Anele Mathe of Bradfield switched off the light in a room where the minor was sleeping and instructed him to strip.

She allegedly also got naked and forced the minor to have sex with her, without protection.

The complainant’s mother entered the room and allegedly found Mathe in the act.

The woman reported the incident to the police, leading to Mathe’s arrest.

Mathe yesterday pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated indecent assault when she appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Rachel Mukanga.

Ms Mukanga remanded Mathe out of custody to May 11 on $1 000 bail.

Mathe was instructed not to interfere with State witnesses or any evidence as part of her bail conditions.

Mr Mabhikwa ordered Mathe to report once a week on every Monday between 6AM to 6PM at the nearest police station.

Ms Ashely Dube prosecuted.

@waydenaido.