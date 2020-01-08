Breaking News
IT'S OFFICIAL: Mark Harrison joins Highlanders

IT'S OFFICIAL: Mark Harrison joins Highlanders

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

JUST IN: Maid in court on suspicion of grooming 4-year old child for sexual activity

08 Jan, 2020 - 16:01 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Maid in court on suspicion of grooming 4-year old child for sexual activity

The Chronicle

Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

A WOMAN from Famona, Bulawayo has appeared in court for allegedly teaching his employer’s son (4) how to caress buttocks, breasts and private parts.

Princess Mpofu (21) was not asked to plead to a charge of performing indecent acts with a young person when she appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Lizwe Jamela.

She was remanded to January 21 on $100 bail.

Prosecuting, Mr Denmark Chihombe said sometime in October last year the minor caressed his grandmother’s friend and went on to touch her privates.

More to follow

Share This:

More Stories:

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting