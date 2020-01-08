JUST IN: Maid in court on suspicion of grooming 4-year old child for sexual activity

Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

A WOMAN from Famona, Bulawayo has appeared in court for allegedly teaching his employer’s son (4) how to caress buttocks, breasts and private parts.

Princess Mpofu (21) was not asked to plead to a charge of performing indecent acts with a young person when she appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Lizwe Jamela.

She was remanded to January 21 on $100 bail.

Prosecuting, Mr Denmark Chihombe said sometime in October last year the minor caressed his grandmother’s friend and went on to touch her privates.

