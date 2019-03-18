JUST IN: Maid jailed two years for brutally bashing employer’s two-year old child

Lisa Mangena, Court Reporter

A 37-YEAR-OLD maid from Bulawayo has been sentenced to 24 months imprisonment after brutally bashing her employer’s two year old child for breaking a dinner plate.

Silibaziso Tshuma told Western Commonage magistrate Ms Tancy Dube that she hit Ms Omhle Ncube’s daughter to discipline her.

Tshuma pleaded guilty to a charge of ill-treatment or alternatively neglect of a young child.

She was sentenced to 24 months in prison. Eight months were suspended for five years on condition that she does not commit a similar offense.

Tshuma will serve 16 months effectively in prison.

More to follow…