Breaking News
CYCLONE IDAI: Government releases $50 million ...

CYCLONE IDAI: Government releases $50 million ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

JUST IN: Maid jailed two years for brutally bashing employer’s two-year old child

18 Mar, 2019 - 19:03 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Maid jailed two years for brutally bashing employer’s two-year old child

The Chronicle

Lisa Mangena, Court Reporter
A 37-YEAR-OLD maid from Bulawayo has been sentenced to 24 months imprisonment after brutally bashing her employer’s two year old child for breaking a dinner plate.

Silibaziso Tshuma told Western Commonage magistrate Ms Tancy Dube that she hit Ms Omhle Ncube’s daughter to discipline her.

Tshuma pleaded guilty to a charge of ill-treatment or alternatively neglect of a young child.

She was sentenced to 24 months in prison. Eight months were suspended for five years on condition that she does not commit a similar offense.

Tshuma will serve 16 months effectively in prison.

More to follow…

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting