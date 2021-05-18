JUST IN: Man (35) in court for habitually sexually abusing daughter (8)

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A REDCLIFF man, who has been in the habit of sexually abusing his 8-year-old daughter, has been arraigned before a Kwekwe Magistrate facing indecent assault charges.

The man (name withheld to protect the child), allegedly made his grade 3 daughter play with his erect manhood till he ejaculated.

He was arraigned before Kwekwe Magistrate Miss Mildred Matuvi after the girl reported the matter to the police leading to his arrest.

He was remanded in custody to 31 May with the State saying charges were likely to be changed to attempted rape.

Prosecuting, Miss Chipo Hungwe told the court that the abuse had been going on for a while until a time when the girl decided to report the matter.

“On a date unknown to the prosecutor but sometime in 2021, the accused person slept with the complainant on the same bed and he removed her clothes,” the court heard.

Accused person, as usual, took his erect manhood and placed it against the toddler’s private parts and rubbed his manhood against her until he ejaculated.

Accused person, the court was further told, always threatened to beat up the complainant if ever she reported the matter to her mother.

“The matter however came to light when the toddler was sent to buy bread and she proceeded to report the matter at Redcliff Police Station leading to the man’s arrest,” Hungwe told the court.