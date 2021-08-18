JUST IN: Man arrested for attempted murder, theft and assault

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A MAN has been arrested for attempted murder, theft and assault after being on the run for eight years.

Police, posting on Twitter, said Evans Muzvidziwa Takavinga of Harare was arrested on Tuesday.

“Police confirm the arrest of a wanted person Evans Muzvidziwa Takavinga on 17 August in connection with cases of attempted murder, theft and assault. The suspect was on police wanted list since 2013 and has been evading arrest,” read the tweet

In an unrelated incident, police also arrested a pair for theft of copper cables.

“The ZRP confirm the arrest of Christine Muvirimi (29) and Valentine Peki (29) for unlawful possession of 29 sacks of copper cables on 17 August. The suspects were arrested after their vehicle was involved in an accident along Sunstead Road, Mabelreign Harare,” said the police.

