JUST IN: Man arrested for illegal water connection

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A HWANGE man, who claims to be a philanthropist taking care of “many people,” has been arrested for making an illegal water connection after being disconnected by the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) for non-payment of rates.

Gabriel Nyenyesai (29) of number 71 Empumalanga suburb owed the water authority $12 015 in unpaid water bills and was disconnected in April this year.

Instead of clearing the bill, Nyenyesai went on to illegally reconnect water to his house.

He was arrested after a Zinwa officer who was doing meter reading discovered the offense last Saturday.

Nyenyesai was convicted on his own plea of guilty to altering or interfering with the flow of water of any water works when he appeared before Hwange magistrate Ms Fungai Dzimari.

The magistrate fined him $5 000 and will be jailed for six months if he fails to pay the fine.

In mitigation, Nyenyesai told the court that he reconnected water because he desperately needed supplies as he has many people under his care at his house.

He did not specify whether he is running a charity home.

Prosecuting, Ms Nomusa Maseko said Zinwa is the complainant represented by Mr Mike Kasiyabvumba.

“On a date unknown to the prosecutor but during the month of April 2021, and at house number 71 Empumalanga, the accused connected a pipe which was disconnected by Zinwa after he had failed to pay arrears of $12 015,” said the prosecutor.

The offence was discovered by Mr Kasiyabvumba when he was carrying out a meter reading exercise on May 29. – @ncubeleon