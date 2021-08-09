JUST IN: Man arrested for murder

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A 25-YEAR-OLD man from Chief Mvuthu area outside Victoria Falls died on the spot on Saturday after he was struck on the head with a burning log.

The deceased William Jubane, of BH28 was drinking beer with the suspect only identified as Wisdom and four others at a compound near the Victoria Falls sewer works on Saturday evening when a misunderstanding ensued between the two.

Wisdom allegedly pulled a burning log from a fire and struck Jubane twice on the back of the head and he collapsed.

Wisdom fled from the scene after attacking Jubane before police fished him out of a bush behind the truck stop where he was hiding.

“We are investigating a case of murder where a man was struck with a log. Circumstances are that on 7 August at around 8.30pm and at the council compound near the sewer pond, the deceased William Jubane was struck with a log that had been drawn from the fire by the accused person Wisdom aged 38 whose further particulars have not been given.

“The two were drinking beer at the compound in the company of Hopewell Nxumalo, Isaac Ngwenya, Trust Ndlovu and Mhlupheki all of same compound. A misunderstanding arose between the accused and deceased over an undisclosed issue resulting in the two engaging in a fight,” said Matabeleland North policed spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda.

He said during the fight, the suspect allegedly pulled a log from the fire and struck the deceased twice on the back of the head.

The deceased fell down unconscious and the other patrons tried to render first aid on him but to no avail as he died shortly afterwards.

Wisdom had since fled from the scene at that point.

A report was made to the police who attended the scene and took the body which has been sent to Bulawayo for postmortem.

Insp Banda said the suspect was arrested yesterday morning behind truck stop and was assisting police with investigations.

“Our appeal to the general populace is that they should not take the law into their own hands by resorting violence as a way of settling differences but should engage third parties or visit police for proper arbitration if they have misunderstandings,” he said.

Insp Banda said members of the public are allowed to effect citizen arrest on a suspect if it is safe for them to do so, as this is provided for in the country’s Constitution.

He also reminded citizens to abide by Covid-19 regulations including observing curfew times. – @ncubeleon