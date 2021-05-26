JUST IN: Man arrested for rape

Judge Jarachara, Chronicle Reporter

A 28-YEAR-OLD man from Fort Rixon has appeared in court for allegedly raping a ten-year-old minor.

The man, of plot 1 Thornville, Moyana Farm, Fort Rixon allegedly raped the minor on April 1.

He appeared before Bulawayo Magistrate Ms Rachael Mukanga on Wednesday and was remanded in custody to June 4.

Appearing for the state Miss Ashley Dube said the man visited the complainant’s place where he discovered that the minor’s parents away and took advantage their absence to rape her.

“On April one, the man who resides at a neighboring plot proceeded to the complainant’s place of residence and discovered that the complainant’s parents were not around. The man invited the ten-year-old complainant to an abandoned house. Inside the house, the man removed the minor’s panties and knocked her to the ground. He raped the minor without using any protections,” she said.

