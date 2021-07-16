JUST IN: Man axed on the head and face over missing gold

Tinotendashe Ndlovu, Midlands Reporter

A Gweru man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was allegedly struck with an axe on the head and face by four men after they had a misunderstanding about some missing gold ore.

Michael Ncube is at Gweru Provincial Hospital where he is admitted and is in a serious condition.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident which he said happened on Wednesday.

“Police is investigating an attempted murder case where a 33-year-old man was struck with an axe on the head and face by four male adults after a misunderstanding. The incident occurred at Chimona Milling Company, Matobo, Lower Gweru on 14 July at about 2100 hours”, he said.

Insp Mahoko said that Ncube and the four alleged men were at the Chimona Milling plant when they had a misunderstanding.

He said the four men were allegedly accusing Ncube of stealing some gold ore.

“It is alleged that four men, Andile Mpofu, Vusa Mpofu, Nhoro Bhebhe and Timothy met the complainant Michael Ncube at Chimona Milling Plant where they had a misunderstanding over some missing gold ore.”

“Andile Mpofu then struck Ncube once on the head and on the face with an axe. The other suspects joined in assaulting Ncube with all over the body before they fled away,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said that the complainant was allegedly found by a passer-by, bleeding and was ferried to Gweru Rural Police Station where a report of assault was made.

“The case was documented and the complainant was referred to Gweru Provincial Hospital where he is admitted, in a serious condition”, he said.

“Police are appealing to anyone with information which may lead to the arrest of suspects in this case to report at the nearest police station.”