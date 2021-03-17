JUST IN: Man beats friend to death in vicious age dispute

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A LUPANE man beat his friend to death following an argument on who was older between the two, a court heard.

Levison Luphahla (32) of Geleza village was incensed by Khumbulani Tshuma (30)’s insistence that he was older and went berserk.

He viciously attacked Tshuma, from neighbouring Mangevula village, in Jotsholo under Chief Mabhikwa with a log, killing him on the spot.

Luphahla pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to a lesser charge of culpable homicide when he appeared before Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Martin Makonese who is on circuit in Hwange.

The judge sentenced him to four years in prison.

Justice Makonese said while Luphahla was intoxicated when he committed the crime, he had used excessive force causing the death of Tshuma.

Luphahla, who was represented by Ms Linda Mthombeni of Dube, Nkala and Company, will however serve an effective three years after one year was suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

The two had been drinking homemade beer at Mrs Mainah Ncube’s homestead where villagers had been gathered to help harvest sorghum.

Other villagers left for their homesteads at sunset leaving the two drinking after which a misunderstanding arose around 8:30pm.

Tshuma picked two wooden stools and threw them at Luphahla one after the other hitting him on the face before he fled from the scene.

Luphahla gave chase and caught up with his friend who he hit several times with a log causing his death in a nearby maize field.

Prosecuting, Mrs Martha Cheda said Luphahla told Mrs Ncube in the morning that he had killed his friend.

“On the 31st day of May 2020 at around 8:30PM Luphahla and the now deceased were drinking beer when a misunderstanding arose between them on who was older than the other,” said Mrs Cheda.

Tshuma was found dead the following morning.

Mrs Ncube informed the village head about the matter and a report was made to the police leading to Luphahla’s arrest.

