JUST IN: Man beats wife to death with log

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A Kwekwe man has been arrested after he allegedly beat his ‘cheating’ wife to death with a log.

42-year-old John Manhembe of Haven Estate in Kwekwe allegedly attacked his wife Talent Ncube (23) with a log all over the body until she died.

Police confirmed the incident which happened on January 21 around 1am.

“Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms handling a case where a 42-year-old man allegedly assaulted his wife to death after a misunderstanding,” said Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko.

According to police, Manhembe allegedly had a misunderstanding with his wife over suspected infidelity.

“The two started fighting while in their bedroom until Manhembe picked up a log and hit now deceased all over the body until she became unconscious. After committing the offence, the caused fled the scene leaving Ncube lying in a pool of blood,” said Inspector Mahoko.

The matter was reported to the police and upon arrival at the scene, Ncube had already succumbed to injures she endured from the beating.

Manhembe was subsequently arrested while the body of Ncube was rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital Mortuary where it awaits post mortem.

Police reminded members of the public of the need to solve differences amicably.

“We reiterate our appeal to members of the public to solve issues amicably or seek assistance from church leaders, village elders than use of violence as it may result in unnecessary loss of lives,” he said.

The incident comes at a time when government and other rights organizations have escalated efforts in the fight against gender-based violence.

Police in Midlands are also carrying out awareness campaigns where they are engaging chiefs and the community at large as they try to combat crime including gender-based violence cases that are on the increase. [email protected]