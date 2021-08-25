JUST IN: Man carjacked and stuffed in boot of his car

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A man in Bulawayo was on Tuesday night carjacked by three armed robbers who stuffed him into the boot of his car, after dropping off a woman along old Khami Road.

The robbery happened at around 8.30PM.

The man, Tichaona Makuvere (42) from Nkulumane, was travelling back home. He was robbed of his car, various machinery, cellphones and cash.

Bulawayo police provincial spokesperson Inspector Abedinico Ncube confirmed the incident and said investigations are in progress.

He said Makuvere gave the woman a lift and when she wanted to be dropped off just before the Lion of Judah Church, that was when three men pounced on him when he stopped his car.

“The complainant was driving a white Toyota Corolla and moving towards Pumula South going home. He gave a lift to a woman at the Pumula South clinic. When he was approaching the Lion of Judah church in Pumula South along Khami Road. The woman asked to be dropped off there.

“When he stopped suddenly, three people surrounded the car. The other one opened the driver’s door, pulled him out of the driver’s door and the other one, searched him and took R200, US$2 and two cellphones. They then stuffed him in the boot of his car,” said Inspector Ncube.

He said the unidentified woman, who was said to have wanted to drop off, was put in the front of the car with the three carjackers.

“One of them drove the car towards the city. Along the way the man jumped out of the car and the robbers drove off with the woman in the car. We suspect the woman is part of this gang and has not been seen ever since. He then made his way to Nkulumane police station and made a report,” said Inspector Ncube.

He urged the public not to violate the curfew as this gives criminals a chance to pounce.

“Members of the public are violating the curfew willy-nilly, especially in the high-density suburbs. Some are giving lifts to people are being robbed of their cars and property. Investigations are in progress,” said Inspector Ncube.

@bonganinkunzi