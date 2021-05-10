JUST IN: Man commits suicide in police custody

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A GOKWE man who had been on the run after allegedly killing his wife last month has committed suicide by hanging himself in a police cell in Lupane where he had been detained after being arrested.

Maqawe Maseko (31) of Majanga village in Gokwe had fled from Gokwe and sought refuge in Lupane before a relative tipped police who arrested and detained him at Lupane Police Station where he allegedly used a seam of a blanket to hang himself last Friday.

Police national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations are in progress.

He said Maseko was wanted for murder.

“I can confirm that we are conducting investigations in connection with the death of a suspect in police cells in Lupane. The deceased is somebody who police were looking for in connection with the death of a woman in Gokwe,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

He said the incident happened on Friday last week.

Maseko was alone as he was the only suspect in the cell and police suspect that he may have hanged himself between 3PM and 9PM as the incident was discovered when police on duty changed shifts.

According to police, Maseko was wanted in Manoti in connection with a case where he allegedly killed his wife sometime in April and has been on the run.

On Friday, an unnamed relative who resides in St Luke’s area in Lupane informed a Neighborhood Watch Committee member Mr Lovemore Chisuko of Maseko’s presence.

Mr Chisuko arrested Maseko and took him to Lupane Police Station where he was detained in cells for the night.

While in the police cell, Maseko allegedly tore a seam from a blanket and hanged himself from the roof truss.

His lifeless body was discovered when police changed shifts at 9PM

[email protected]