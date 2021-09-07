JUST IN: Man dies after being hit by a truck

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A 40-year-old man from Sikhobokhobo area in Nkayi died on admission to hospital after he was hit by a truck while crossing the road in Lupane on Monday.

Police confirmed the accident which occurred two kilometres from the scene where a Limousine Lincoln hit a tree after bursting its rear tyre and killing four people near Kenmaur recently.

On Monday, Coleman Donga of Sikhobokhobo village in Nkayi was crossing the road at Kenmaur when he was hit by a truck being driven by Neza Nkululeko Khabo aged 61 from Shabula village in Lupane.

He was pronounced dead upon arrival to St Luke’s Hospital, Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda said.

“On 6 September 2021 at around 7:35am, a fatal road accident occurred at the 140km peg along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road. Khabo was driving a blue Hino ranger truck towards Bulawayo with four

passengers on board and on approaching the 140km peg, he hit a pedestrian who was crossing the road,” said Insp Banda.

He said Donga fractured a leg and was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A report was made to the police who attended the scene and impounded the vehicle, whose windscreen was shattered and the front damaged.

The Vehicle Inspection Department is expected to examine the vehicle’s roadworthiness.

Donga’s body was taken to St Luke’s Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

