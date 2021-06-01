JUST IN: Man dies after drinking spree

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A GWANDA mine worker died on Sunday after getting home from a drinking spree.

Matabeleland South acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector, Thabani Mkhwananzi confirmed the incident which occurred at Benford West Mine in Collen Bawn.

He said Fikani Moyo (35) arrived home drunk on Saturday at around 11PM and started vomiting.

“I can confirm that we recorded a sudden death case where a man died after a drinking spree. Fikani Moyo who works at Benford West Mine in Collen Bawn was drinking with his friends at his house. They parted ways at around 1PM and went back to work.

“Moyo arrived home at around 11PM while he was drunk and retired to bed without eating. During the night he started vomiting. They took him to hospital at around 7AM and he died along the way. His body was taken to the Gwanda Provincial Hospital Mortuary,” he said.

Asst Insp Mkhwananzi said investigations were underway.

In another incident a Gwanda man died on Sunday after he was involved in an accident along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road.

Asst Insp Mkhwananzi confirmed the incident which occurred at the 138-kilometre peg near Hantinya area.

He said the now deceased Emmanuel Gambiza (29) from Mount Cazalet Suburb in Gwanda was driving a Honda Fit vehicle headed towards Beitbridge when the driver of Toyota Hiace which was coming from the opposite direction hit a donkey and lost control of the vehicle which then collided with Gambiza’s vehicle.

“Emmanuel Gambiza was travelling in a Honda Fit vehicle with two passengers on board headed for Beitbridge. A Toyota Hiace vehicle which had four passengers was approaching from the opposite direction when the driver lost control his vehicle collided with the Honda Fit. Gambiza died on his way to the Gwanda Provincial Hospital. Seven people sustained injuries and were ferried to hospital,” said Asst Insp Mkhwananzi.

He urged motorists to exercise caution.

Asst Insp Mkhwananzi also encouraged farmers to pen their animals in order to prevent them from straying into roads.

“We have animals straying onto roads and therefore motorists have to be careful. It’s worrying that relevant authorities are making efforts to erect fences along our major highways but community members go on to cut of the fence and some go on to use it in their home,” he said. – @DubeMatutu