JUST IN: Man, fatally struck with machete in grudge fight

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A 20-YEAR-OLD man from Zhombe, Midlands Province died on admission to hospital after being attacked by a machete during a nasty fight with his neighbors whom he had provoked into a fight over an undisclosed grudge.

Allen Ndlovu of Dumezweni Village under Chief Ntabeni in Zhombe died upon admission to Kwekwe General Hospital where he had been rushed after being disarmed and attacked with his own machete during a fight.

Midlands Police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident that occurred on Monday evening at Majanjathini Shops in Zhombe.

“Police are investigating a case of murder and assault emanating from a fight over a long-standing dispute. A 20-year-old man, Allen Ndlovu, died after being struck with a machete after the misunderstanding,” Inspector Mahoko said.

He said the now deceased was the first to attack but was later disarmed and hacked with his own weapon.

“On 24 May around 3PM, Ndlovu was in company of his brother Thokozani Ndlovu (24) at Majanjathini Tuck-shops where they met Tarisai Makore aged 35. A misunderstanding arose over a long-standing grudge involving Makore and his brothers. Allen, who was armed with a machete then struck Makore on the left hand,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Makore’s brothers, Mavhu Makore (38) and Vusa Mpinga (25) who were at their homestead near the shops, noticed the drama unfolding and ran to intervene.

Upon seeing the brothers approaching, the now deceased tried to fell to flee.

“The now deceased unfortunately tripped and fell and the two brothers caught up with him. They disarmed him and used his machete to strike him several times all over the body,” he said.

The matter was reported to police and Ndlovu was ferried to Kwekwe General Hospital where he died upon admission.

Makore was treated and discharged.

“Police are again appealing to members of the public to always prioritise settling disputes through dialogue and desist from violence,” said Inspector Mahoko.