JUST IN: Man ‘hangs self’ on lover’s doorstep

23 Oct, 2019 - 15:10 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Michael MagorongaMidlands Correspondent
A Kwekwe man was found dead outside his lover’s residence in Mbizo in a suspected case of suicide.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Joel Goko said Byron Nyevera is suspected to have hanged himself just outside his lover, Nothando Hlongwane’s homestead, on Monday.

Passersby discovered the body.

Insp Goko said: “I can confirm that we received reports of the death of a man in Mbizo 8 on Monday morning. Our officers attended the scene and investigations are ongoing. We are yet to have full detail but we will be able to comment further
after we complete investigations.”

More to follow. . . 

