JUST IN: Man hospitalised after golf stick attack

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A TSHOLOTSHO man is battling for life in hospital with a deep cut on the back of the head after a neighbour allegedly pummeled him with a golf stick in a fight.

The complainant Mr Intelligence Sibanda of Shakiwa Line in Sipepa confronted Mayenziwe Sibanda who is on the run, questioning him why he once slapped him and the two started fighting.

Mayenziwe of the same area allegedly picked up a golf stick and hit Mr Sibanda repeatedly all over the body resulting in the complainant fainting.

Acting Matabeleland North police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Namatirai Mashona confirmed the incident.

She said the suspect faces attempted murder charges.

She urged members of the public not to resort to violence under any circumstances.

“I can confirm that we received a case or attempted murder which occurred in Sipepa where a man was assaulted with a golf stick all over the body and fell unconscious during a fight. We are appealing to members of the public to solve their differences amicably and desist from using violence,” she said.

Assist Inspector Mashona said the attack took place at Mcetshwa business centre on Wednesday last week.

Mr Sibanda who is still admitted to Tsholotsho District Hospital was in the company of his neighbour Mr Nkosiyazi Ncube (37) of Mcetshwa line under Chief Mathupula when the fight took place.

He approached the suspect asking him why he once slapped him and the latter became angry hence the two started fighting.

The assailant allegedly hit Mr Sibanda with a golf stick all over the body resulting in him falling down unconscious with a deep cut on the back of the head.

The suspect fled from the scene leaving his victim unconscious.

Mr Bongani Sibanda, who is brother to the complainant heard that his brother had been attacked and reported the matter to the police who attended the scene and rushed the victim to Sipepa Clinic.

The complainant was transferred to Tsholotsho District Hospital because of the seriousness of the injuries.

