JUST IN: Man jailed for shoplifting

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A TSHOLOTSHO man who broke into two shops in Hwange and stole groceries worth more than $100 000 has been sentenced to five years in jail.

Mpilo Sibanda (48) of Sawudweni area in Chief Matupula area in Tsholotsho pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated unlawful entry into premises and not guilty to another when he appeared before Hwange magistrate Ms Barbara Phiri.

For the two counts, Sibanda was sentenced to five years in jail.

The magistrate suspended 12 months on condition of good behaviour within five years and a further 10 months because Sibanda was a first offender who had not wasted the court’s time as he pleaded guilty to one of the counts.

Another 10 months were suspended on condition that Sibanda restitutes a combined $100 000 to the two complainants Ms Phephelani Sibanda and Mr Ngwiza Sibanda being the value of goods that were not recovered.

Sibanda will serve an effective 28 months in jail.

Prosecuting, Ms Jamesina Makanza said the crimes were committed in January and February this year when Sibanda and an accomplice Mdelelwa Ncube hatched a plan to break into shops.

On the first count the complainant is Ms Phephelani Sibanda of Empumalanga in Hwange and is a shopkeeper at Light Tip Investments.

“On the 25th day of January 2021 Sibanda and Mdelelwa Ncube proceeded to Light Tip Investments where they used a craw bar to break two padlocks securing the main door and gained entry into the premises. While inside the stole various kinds of goods valued at $106 020 and went away,” said Ms Makanza.

Sibanda was arrested after investigations and goods valued at $14 410 were recovered.

On the second count the complainant is Mr Ngwiza Sibanda (38) of Number 1.

Sibanda and Mdelelwa Ncube broke into Mr Sibanda’s shop on February 21. He broke padlocks with an iron bar and stole various kinds of groceries worth $12 290.

The offence was discovered by security guard who alerted the owner of the shop and investigations by police led to Sibanda’s arrest.

Goods worth $3 060 were recovered

Sibanda has up to June 30 to restitute the two complainants.

His accomplice Sibanda was recently arrested after being on the run for almost two months and will be tried separately.

[email protected]