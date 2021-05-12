JUST IN: Man killed over cigarette stub

Midlands Bureau Chief

A 26-YEAR-OLD Kwekwe man succumbed to injuries he sustained fighting a 16-year-old boy over a cigarette stub.

Rueben Mukwaturi died following a fight with the teenager over a cigarette which the latter had thrown onto the ground.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident which occurred in Mbizo suburb in Kwekwe on Sunday around 4PM.

“Rueben Mukwaturi, the now deceased, met the suspect who was smoking a cigarette. The suspect dropped the stub of the cigarette on the ground. A misunderstanding ensued between the two after Mukwaturi ordered the suspect to pick up his cigarette stub from the ground,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said Mukwaturi then snatched a packet of snacks from the suspect.

“The suspect struck Mukwaturi with stones and ran away. Mukwaturi pursued the suspect and another fight ensued leading to Mukwaturi being overpowered by the suspect. Mukwaturi subsequently proceeded home where his condition deteriorated. He was escorted to the police where he reported the matter. He was referred to Kwekwe General Hospital where he died upon admission,” said Insp Mahoko.

The matter, he said, was reported to police who attended the scene and the body of the deceased was taken to Kwekwe District Hospital for post mortem.

“The suspect was arrested and awaits the due justice process,” said Insp Mahoko.

He appealed to members of the public to shun violence in all its forms.

“May society at household level, our community leaders –village heads, chiefs and church leaders help in spreading the message against violence. There is a serious concern over the rate at which lives are being lost through the crime of murder. Most of the murder cases are happening after minor differences which it is felt can be solved easily through dialogue,” said Insp Mahoko.