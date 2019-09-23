JUST IN: Man kills father for accusing mom of prostitution

23 Sep, 2019 - 15:09 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Man kills father for accusing mom of prostitution

The Chronicle

Runesu Gwidi Masvingo Correspondent

Masvingo High Court Judge, Justice Garainesu Mawadze on Monday sentenced a 31-year-old Gutu man to an effective eight years in prison for fatally assaulting his father with a switch and booted feet as punishment for labelling his mother a prostitute.

According to court records, the deceased reportedly sustained a deep skull laceration, partial amputation of the right ear, multiple bruises in the face and neck after the attack.

More details to follow…

Share This:

More Stories:

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting