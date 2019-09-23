JUST IN: Man kills father for accusing mom of prostitution

Runesu Gwidi Masvingo Correspondent

Masvingo High Court Judge, Justice Garainesu Mawadze on Monday sentenced a 31-year-old Gutu man to an effective eight years in prison for fatally assaulting his father with a switch and booted feet as punishment for labelling his mother a prostitute.

According to court records, the deceased reportedly sustained a deep skull laceration, partial amputation of the right ear, multiple bruises in the face and neck after the attack.

More details to follow…