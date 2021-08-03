JUST IN: Man loses US$18 000 in botched deal

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A BULAWAYO man lost US$18 000 to two suspects in a botched money exchange deal.

Police on their twitter page confirmed the incident which occurred on July 31.

“On 31 July a man (36) lost US$18 000 to two suspects after a botched money exchange deal in which he intended to change his cash into R280 000. Police have since arrested the suspects and recovered the stolen money. The ZRP warns the public against engaging in dubious monetary transactions,” said the police.

[email protected]