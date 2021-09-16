JUST IN: Man murdered for ‘showing off’ beer

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

SEVEN men are on the run for the murder of a 30-year-old man, who was stabbed for allegedly ‘showing off’ at a bar in Kwekwe’s area of Munyathi.

The now deceased David Tembo (30), was stabbed by seven assailants as he tried to buy beer at Dollar Bar on September 13.

Police confirmed the incident saying the assistants were now on the run after committing the heinous act.

“It was reported that the now deceased Tembo, of Trafalgar 63 Mine in Kadoma arrived at Dollar Bar in the company of three of his friends intending to buy beer. They found the bar closed with seven unknown men seated outside the bar,” said Midlands Provincial Spokesperson Inspector Emanuel Mahoko.

One of the men then awakened the bar lady who the sold beer to Tembo and is friends.

The seven suspects then confronted Tembo and his three friends, accusing them of showing off and a misunderstanding arose.

“The suspects withdrew knives and one of them stabbed Tembo on the thigh. He bled profusely until he became unconscious and died in his car,” he said.

The matter was reported to the police and Tembo’s body was ferried to Kwekwe General Hospital Mortuary where it awaits post-mortem.

Inspector Mahoko appealed to members of the public who might have any knowledge of the assailants to report to the nearest police station.