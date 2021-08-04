JUST IN: Man on the run after fatally clubbing a fellow villager

04 Aug, 2021 - 17:08 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Man on the run after fatally clubbing a fellow villager

The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A MAN from Madlambuzi in Plumtree is on the run after fatally clubbing a fellow villager with a log on the head following a misunderstanding.

Police are appealing for information leading to the arrest of Alfred Tshuma (20), who is alleged to have killed the unnamed 40-year-old man.

“Police in Madlambuzi are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Alfred Tshuma alias Mbise (20) who is wanted for a murder case which occurred on 2/08/21 at Mambo Village, Nopemano area. The suspect who was fighting with the victim (40), fatally struck him with a log on the head and stomach after the victim had insulted him,” said the police on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Police in Bindura arrested Owen Kudzai Kutirai (27) for a case of murder which occurred on Tuesday at Bruton Farm.

– @bonganinkunzi

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting