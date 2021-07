Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A MAN fatally stabbed his friend with a knife after a dispute during a drinking spree.

Police confirmed the incident which occurred on Tuesday in Bikita.

“On 21 July a Bikita man fatally stabbed his friend with a knife once on the stomach after a dispute over money used for beer. The police reiterate that the public shouldn’t resort to violence to resolve disputes,” said the police on twitter.

