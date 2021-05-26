JUST IN: Man strikes colleague with axe

Nelias Shiri, Chronicle Reporter

AN ARTISANAL miner from Bulawayo who allegedly stuck his workmate with an axe has been arrested and appeared in court.

The violent attack occurred last Tuesday at Mkhayeni Business Centre in Fort Rixon when Blessing Ndlovu, of Nkulumane suburb allegedly struck Mr Clifford Ncube of Savara village under Chief Zimuchembo area in Gokwe once on the head with an axe.

This was after Mr Ncube, who is employed at Meltnx Mine in the same area, refused to drink beer offered to him by Ndlovu.

Mr Ncube sustained a deep cut on the head and was treated at Mpilo Central Hospital.

Ndlovu was arrested four days after committing the offence.

The court heard that Ndlovu was drinking beer at Mkhayeni shops before Mr Ncube passed by.

Ndlovu asked the complainant to join him for a drink but Mr Ncube refused.

This irked Ndlovu who started shouting at Mr Ncube using obscene language.

Mr Ncube went to another bottle store while Ndlovu pursued him and waited for him outside the verandah.

As he came out of the bar, Ndlovu struck Mr Ncube once on the head with an axe.

After the attack, Mr Ncube fell on the ground screaming for help as he bled profusely.

The accused fled from the scene leaving the complainant lying in a pool of blood.

Fellow miners who witnessed the heinous act, using the victim’s t-shirt, bandaged his head to stop the bleeding before making a police report.

Ndlovu was not asked to plead to one count of attempted murder when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Rachel Mukanga on Monday.

However, Ndlovu told the court that police assaulted him with a baton following his arrest.

The magistrate said the State will investigate the matter.

Ms Mukanga remanded Ndlovu in custody to June 6.

The prosecutor, Ms Ashley Dube, said on May 18 at around 8PM the accused was drinking beer at Mkhayeni Business Centre when the complainant passed through.

“Ndlovu offered the complainant beer to drink and he refused before he went to another bottle store. The accused person tracked him and waited for him outside the bar. The suspect attacked the complainant once on the head with a small axe when Mr Ncube was coming out of the bottle store,” said Ms Ashely.

@waydenaido.