07 Jan, 2020
JUST IN: Man uses bullet to ward off evil spirits

The Chronicle

Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

A MAN from Bulawayo who was found with a uses , told a court it was a charm to ward off evil spirits.

Godfrey Ndlovu (26) of Cowdray Park suburb was sentenced to a wholly suspended three months in prison after he was found in possession of ammunition.

He is a general worker at Consortium Trust in the same suburb.

Ndlovu pleaded guilty to a charge of being found in possession of ammunition without a licence when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Lizwe Jamela.

He was sentenced to a wholly suspended three months in prison for five years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence. 
More to follow  . . . 

