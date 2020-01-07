JUST IN: Man uses bullet to ward off evil spirits

Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

A MAN from Bulawayo who was found with a uses , told a court it was a charm to ward off evil spirits.

Godfrey Ndlovu (26) of Cowdray Park suburb was sentenced to a wholly suspended three months in prison after he was found in possession of ammunition.

He is a general worker at Consortium Trust in the same suburb.

Ndlovu pleaded guilty to a charge of being found in possession of ammunition without a licence when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Lizwe Jamela.

He was sentenced to a wholly suspended three months in prison for five years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence.

More to follow . . .