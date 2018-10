Tendai Mugabe, Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has appointed Mr Nick Mangwana as the new Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

Mr Mangwana is replacing Mr George Charamba who has been elevated to the position of Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet (Presidential Communications).

The appointment was confirmed by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda in a statement this afternoon.