JUST IN: Manyuchi gets US$10k present from President Mnangagwa

08 Jul, 2021
The Chronicle

Harare Bureau

President Emerson Mnangagwa has rewarded champion boxer Charles Manyuchi with a US$10 000 present following his latest victory in defence of the WBF world middleweight title.

Manyuchi beat Ugandan Mahommed Sebyala by unanimous points decision in Masvingo recently. The victory also earned him two newly inaugurated belts – the WABA World Supreme and the World Professio President Mnangagwa congratulated Manyuchi for his success and handed him a cash token of appreciation.

In return, Manyuchi gave the President specially branded souvenirs comprising a boxing belt and a pair of gloves dedicated to the country’s fight against Covid-19.

Stately title…. President Emmerson Mnangagwa (left) raises his fist in the air in celebration of boxer Charles Manyuchi who had come to present his latest successes at State House after defending his WBF world middleweight title and won two others – the WABA World Supreme and the World Professional Boxing Federation titles. Looking on is the director of Charles Manyuchi Academy, Tafadzwa Chibaya.

Manyuchi was escorted on the visit by the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Kirsty Coventry, and her deputy, Tino Machakaire.

Also on the entourage was acting director of Sport Commission Ignatious Vambe, Lawrence Zimbudzana of Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board, Manyuchi’s manager Peter Hlohla and Tafadzwa Chibaya of Charles Manyuchi Academy.

 

