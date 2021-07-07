JUST IN: Manzungu retains ZNCC presidency

07 Jul, 2021 - 15:07 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Manzungu retains ZNCC presidency Dr Manzungu

The Chronicle

 Midlands Bureau

GWERU businessman and property developer, Dr Tinashe Manzungu, has been re-elected as the president of the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC).

The youthful businessman retained his post following a virtual elective congress hosted by the business member organisation on Tuesday.

He will be deputised by Harare businessman, Mr Mike Kamungeremu, who replaced Bulawayo businessman, Mr Golden Muoni.

Also elected were Ms Josephine Takundwa (Mashonaland region), Mr Itai Zaba representing the Midlands and Mr Chalton Chimbira representing Manicaland province.

Dr Zachary Tambudzai from the Midlands State University was elected chairperson for the Gweru branch.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting