JUST IN: Maphepha to be laid to rest on Saturday

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

The late Highlanders legend and former chairman Ernest Maphepha Sibanda’s burial date has been set for Saturday in Bulawayo, his family has said.

Sibanda died on Tuesday morning at a local private hospital after succumbing to diabetes.

He was 63.

Sibanda had been admitted for more than a week.

“He will be laid to rest on Saturday here in Bulawayo, barring any developments that may occur between now and the set day,” his sister and family spokesperson Beauty said.

She however did not mention the exact cemetery but by Maphepha’s gigantic stature and service to the city of Bulawayo, he is likely to be laid to rest at the Lady Stanley Cemetery along other civic heroes and heroines of the City.

For someone to be buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery, that person must have made an outstanding contribution to the well-being of the community in one or more of the fields of social activities, civic matters, education, religious leadership, business leadership, sport, charity, journalism, philanthropy, trade unionism, invention which benefited the community as a whole and any other outstanding contribution as may be deemed appropriate from time to time.