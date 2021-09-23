JUST IN: Marvelous Nakamba apologises for penalty miss

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ASTON Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has apologised for missing a penalty during his side’s Carabao Cup defeat to Chelsea on Wednesday night.

Villa lost 4-3 in the penalty shootout, with Ashley Young and Nakamba missing their spot kicks.

While Nakamba’s effort was saved by goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, Young hit the bar and Reece James scored the winning Chelsea penalty after Ben Chilwell had also struck the crossbar.

The teams had played to a 1-1 stalemate in regulation time.

Nakamba took to microblogging site Twitter after the game to apologise for his miss.

“I would like to apologise to all my teammates, coaching staff and most of all the fans who I have let down tonight. Be rest assured that I will learn from this mistake and come back stronger,” Nakamba tweeted.

His teammate Tyrone Mings immediately backed the midfielder.

“You have never let anyone down bro,” Mings responded.

Another teammate Ezri Konsa wrote: “Don’t be silly bro you were excellent tonight along with the rest of the team, head up bro we go again Saturday.”

Birmingham Mail correspondent Ashley Preece also took to the Zimbabwean midfielder’s defence.

“We love you, Marvelous! You’ve been excellent,” he wrote.

Aston Villa’s next assignment is a trip to Old Trafford where they face Manchester United in the English Premiership on Saturday. – @innocentskizoe