JUST IN: Marvelous Nakamba honoured to meet Prince William

05 May, 2021
The Chronicle

Sports Reporter
WARRIORS midfielder Marvelous  Nakamba says he cherishes moments he spent with the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, on Tuesday.

Nakamba, who continues to be an inspiration to young people, together with his Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish and Wesley Moraes were among the players that met Prince William.

Prince William was at Bodymoor Heath on Tuesday to open the club’s new high performance centre and learn more about the Aston Villa Foundation’s outstanding community outreach work.

Prince William appeared delighted as he visited Villa’s new state-of-the-art high performance centre.

He has supported the Birmingham-based club from childhood and was seen chatting and laughing with players at the training ground in Warwickshire.

“It’s truly an honour to meet Prince William, Duke of Cambridge thank you for the visit,” tweeted Nakamba.

Villa’s next league assignment is against Manchester United at Villa Park on Sunday.

 

