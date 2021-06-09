JUST IN: Masendu village electrification a boost for accessing national documents

Michelle Nyanzira, Chronicle Reporter

A NEW transformer which was recently installed in Masendu Ward in Bulilima West Constituency is set to boost access to national documents to villagers who used to travel to Plumtree and Gwanda to acquire the identity documents.

The area did not have electricity for about six years and had stalled meaningful developments in the constituency where Diasporans, locals and legislators are working together to facilitate infrastructure development programmes.

Bulilima West constituency has 13 wards.

In an interview, Bulilima West legislator Cde Dingumuzi Phuthi, who is also the Deputy Minister of Information Communication Technologies, Postal and Courier Services, said not having electricity in the area was a major blow as the villagers had to travel to Plumtree and Gwanda to acquire their documents.

“We recently restored electricity in Masendu Ward through hard work and dedication from Zesa. Through this we have managed to get the programme of accessing national identity documents for the villagers running.

“The provincial registry office in Gwanda has also promised that they can start producing instant plastic identity cards. We are very grateful to the Zesa Plumtree branch for their competency as well as the provincial registry in Gwanda for their prompt and great response to the need of the citizens having documents,” said Deputy Minister Phuthi.

He said the transformer is there strategically to service projects that are in Masendu Ward and will also boost the projects underway that include completion of Mazwaligwe Secondary School, completion of Mambo Clinic, construction of Luvuluma Clinic and refurbishment of Muke Primary School.

“Among other projects to benefit are the Masendu Cultural Centre because it is servicing the cultural activities that are supposed to take place in the areas as they boost the Kalanga culture.

“SME’s will benefit but the registry office was the epicentre of our concern. The registry should be capacitated with requisite services. We are happy that they can fully function without hustle,” said Dep Minister Phuti.

He said his ministry will also come in hand as they will provide advanced network facilities to Masendu Cultural Centre that will attract and benefit young people into tapping into the ICT spectrum thereby bridging the digital divide.

