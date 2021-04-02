JUST IN: Mask up campaign comes to Victoria Falls

The funeral services company is celebrating 20 years of service and has been holding campaigns countrywide with a belief that partnering the media will go a long way in dissemination of information to citizens.

Lingani Nyika, Chronicle Reporter

NYARADZO Group has taken its ‘mask-up’ campaign to Victoria Falls where it has partnered with journalists and artists to raise awareness against the spread of Covid-19 and complement Government health initiatives.

The funeral services company is celebrating 20 years of service and has been holding campaigns countrywide with a belief that partnering the media will go a long way in dissemination of information to citizens.

Yesterday it distributed personal protective equipment (PPEs) to members of the media in Victoria Falls where Nyaradzo Group Victoria Falls branch manager Ms Eddah Chimbwanda urged journalists to use their influential role to be opinion leaders in the community.

This comes as Government has been rolling out mass vaccination in the city and has called on all opinion leaders to help raise awareness among their constituencies to vaccinate for attainment of 60 percent head immunity.

“While frontline workers have been a commendable job during Covid-19 period, journalists and artists have a critical role to play in raising awareness and disseminating correct information on Covid-19 regulations.

“We salute the commitment to duty and would like to acknowledge all our frontline staff, including journalists, doctors and medical staff, funeral service providers and all other responders who have stood resolute under difficult and unprecedented circumstances to provide essential community service. Special focus is on artists and journalists whom we believe are opinion leaders and can help spread the word,” said Ms Chimbwanda.

She said the group had come up with a mantra “Mask-up na Sahwira: Stay Safe, Keep the Faith” to motivate the public to continuously observe World Health Organisation protocols.

Nyaradzo Group handed over masks, T-shirts and bags to journalists at an event held at local radio station Breeze FM.

The radio station’s executive producer Mr Leslie Phiri said the partnership will go a long way in fighting the pandemic as journalists will feel mandated and encouraged to continuously educate and inform the society.

“On behalf of all journalists in Victoria Falls, we would like to thank the support rendered by Nyaradzo and hope we will execute our duties diligently knowing we are doing this for our country. Our role in this partnership is to educate people and continue to remind them to mask up, sanitise and practice social distancing while Nyaradzo will ensure we are safe in our operations by providing PPEs,” said Mr Phiri.

Health education about Covid-19 also includes correct wearing of masks as some people in most cases wear masks on their chins or below the noise which exposes one to risk of infection or infecting others according to health experts.

