JUST IN: Mat-north hosts provincial economic development conference

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

MATABELELAND North is hosting an economic development plan conference starting today, which will see stakeholders engaging over the development of a provincial economic plan.

The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Richard Moyo, will give a keynote address this morning.

The four-day workshop seeks to craft a provincial blueprint that will guide the province in implementing Government policies and determine the type of investment in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), a fiscal and macro-economic compass for economic development from 2021 to 2025.

In attendance are representatives of various thematic committees in the NDS1, provincial heads of various Government departments and line ministries, traditional leaders represented by Chief Shana who is chairman of Chiefs Provincial Assembly, local authorities, parastatals, private sector, academics from tertiary institutions, Joint Operation Command members and representatives of the tourism industry.

The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works is spearheading the programme, which envisions to come up with a blueprint for the province to tap into the Devolution Agenda being implemented by the Second Republic.

Matabeleland North is regarded among the least developed areas in the country in terms of major infrastructure and the general standard of living despite the vast natural resources.

The province has vast forests, gold and coal deposits, methane gas, tin, wildlife, water and fish, with tourism, photographic and safari activities the most common economic activities which rake in thousands of dollars.

